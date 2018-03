Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.1% ) says it is planning to build a plastics plant on the U.S. Gulf Coast that would substantially expand its petrochemicals production to meet rising demand from Asia.

XOM has not disclosed the location of the plant, which could start up as early as 2021 and expand production of polypropylene by as much as 450K tons/year.

XOM says it expects to make a final investment decision on the project, which would cost several hundred million dollars, later this year.