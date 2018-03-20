Amazon Key gets fingerprint authentication

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Key now includes fingerprint authentication on the Android version of the app.

Key allows Amazon drivers to drop off packages inside a home using a smart door look. A home security camera captures images of the delivery driver as a safety precaution.

The Key devices work in tandem with an app, which lets the user lock or unlock the door and check the camera footage. Fingerprint authentication prevents others from accessing those features.

