Toyota suspends self-driving test program after Uber accident

Toyota Motor Corp. (NYSE:TM) halts its Chauffeur self-driving system test program after the fatal pedestrian accident involving an Uber autonomous vehicle.

Toyota’s statement to Bloomberg: “Because we feel the incident may have an emotional effect on our test drivers, we have decided to temporarily pause our Chauffeur mode testing on public roads.”

Toyota was doing on-road testing in Michigan and California and, before the accident, was discussing plans to team with Uber on autonomous driving.

Toyota shares are up 1% to $129.12.

