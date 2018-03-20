Apple self-driving fleet doubles; Chicago Apple Store up for sale

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has ramped up its self-driving vehicle fleet, doubling the number of vehicles since January for a new total of 45.

The number came on in an FT piece about an Uber self-driving car’s fatal collision with a pedestrian.

Uber and Toyota have both since suspended their self-driving test programs, and other companies could follow.

In other news, the landlord of Apple’s “ambitious” Chicago store has put the building up for sale.

Walton Street Capital paid $370M for the store, which opened last year. Walton has hired Eastdil Secured to market the store.

Walton hopes to sell the store and 10K square feet of retail space in the adjoining office building for up to $175M.

Previously: Apple grabs big lead in 3D sensing (March 20)

Previously: Police chief says Uber likely not at fault for pedestrian death (March 20)

Previously: Toyota suspends self-driving test program after Uber accident (March 20)