B2Gold says Mali’s new mining code would not affect Fekola mine

B2Gold (BTG -0.5% ) says its Fekola gold mine in Mali will not be affected by a potential new mining code drafted by the government, as the asset is governed by a finalized and enforceable mining convention valid for the lifespan of the mine.

BTG, which poured first gold at Fekola last year, says media reports claiming Mali would implement a new law unilaterally if no compromise with miners is reached are erroneous.

The mine generated 100K-110K oz. of gold during Q4 2017 and 400K-410K oz. for FY 2018.