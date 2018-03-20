NutriSystem -2.5% as Argus warns on growth prospects

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) is off 2.5% after a downgrade to Hold at Argus, which sees weaker prospects for growth ahead.

The firm cut its 2018 EPS estimate to $2.02 from $2.16 (vs. consensus of $2.03), and set its 2019 estimate to $2.40 (slightly above consensus for $2.36).

A sales and marketing revamp is ahead, analyst John Staszak says, and "given the company's weaker near-term growth prospects, we believe that NTRI shares are fairly valued at 15.5-times our revised 2018 EPS estimate, toward the low end of the three-year historical range of 13-34."