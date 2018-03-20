Report: Liberty Global in potential JV talks with Switzerland's Sunrise

Liberty Global (LBTYA -1.5% ) is in talks with Sunrise Communications Group (SNMMF -7.6% ) about the prospect of combining their Swiss businesses, Bloomberg reports.

That could make a combo similar to what John Malone's firm put together in the Netherlands, combining Ziggo with Vodafone's Dutch operations in a joint venture.

The two companies are working with advisers as they discuss a potential joint venture between Sunrise and Liberty's UPC.

Sunrise shares were "partly supported by hopes/expectations” that Liberty would pursue an all-out takeover, says Vontobel's Panagiotis Spiliopoulos. Liberty has indicated it wants to be a "larger player" in Switzerland.