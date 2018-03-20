Hecla Mining, Klondex head in opposite directions following deal

Hecla Mining (HL -2% ) extends its two-day loss to 16% in the wake of its $462M acquisition of Klondex Mines (KLDX +0.7% ), as investors seem unimpressed with HL CEO Phillips Baker's promises that the deal will be “transformational” and create value for shareholders.

HL says the deal will add 162K gold equiv. oz./year of production to ~370K oz./year and would have raised last year’s “pro forma” operating cash flow by $41M.

B. Riley FBR sees the pullback as a buying opportunity for HL, and the firm raises its price target to $5.30 from $5.

Meanwhile, KLDX has surged 54% in reaction to the deal despite getting downgraded to Neutral from Buy at H.C. Wainwright, which thinks the takeover may prove disappointing for shareholders in the long-term but unlocks short-term value and provides investors with upside through HL shares received.