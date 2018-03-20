Report: Zuckerberg, Sandberg skip Facebook employee meeting

With criticism swelling about the lack of a public statement from Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the company held an open employee meeting today to discuss the matter, but neither Zuckerberg nor Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg attended, the Daily Beast reports.

Today's meeting was planned to be led by Deputy General Counsel Paul Grewal but Zuckerberg's potential participation today wasn't clear; Zuckerberg is expected to lead a meeting on Friday.

Shares are off session lows, now down just 3.5% .

“Mark, Sheryl and their teams are working around the clock to get all the facts and take the appropriate action moving forward, because they understand the seriousness of this issue," a Facebook spokesperson told the Daily Beast.

Previously: Facebook and social peers keep sinking on spiraling regulatory news (updated) (Mar. 20 2018)

Previously: Facebook -2.7% on report FTC is investigating data issue (Mar. 20 2018)

Previously: Facebook plans staff meeting today to discuss data scandal (Mar. 20 2018)