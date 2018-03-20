Goldman starts coverage on slew of metal stocks; Freeport gets Buy rating

Goldman Sachs initiates bullish coverage on the metals and mining sector, citing very strong overall fundamentals in the North American mining and metals markets, but emphasizes selectivity for investors.

"Commodity prices are high, the supply side for metals and bulks looks more rational than it has been in years, [metals and mining] balance sheets are healthy (or at least healthier), and consumption has momentum from coordinated global growth, even as China gradually slows," Goldman writes.

The firm sees copper as the most attractive metal for Goldman at the moment, and Freeport McMoRan's (FCX +2.2% ) copper exposure merits a Buy rating and $23 price target.

Goldman also awards Buy ratings to Nucor (NUE -1.6% ), Steel Dynamics (STLD -0.5% ), Schnitzer Steel (SCHN +0.8% ) and Constellium (CSTM +0.2% ).