UQM Technologies +6.6% as it reports trimming losses

UQM Technologies (NYSEMKT:UQM) is up 6.6% in early postmarket trading after Q4 earnings where revenues grew nearly 30% and the company substantially trimmed losses.

For the year, cost of product sales were trimmed by more than half (to $4.37M), and the company cut more than $1M from R&D spending.

Operating loss for 2017 was $5.28M, down from 2016's loss of $13.95M. Net loss for 2017 was $4.78M, vs. 2016's net loss of $13.95M.

Revenue breakout: Product sales, $1.22M; Contract services, $285,493.

On 2017: "We saw good revenue growth, we secured a strategic relationship with China National Heavy Truck Group Co., Ltd., we made excellent progress with the E-axle product in partnership with Meritor, and we secured a number of new customers from around the globe," says CEO Joe Mitchell.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

