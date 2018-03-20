General Electric says railroads order 225 refurbished locomotives

General Electric's (GE -3.1% ) transportation unit says several North American railroad companies have placed orders this year for 225 refurbished locomotives, the latest example of railroads seeking to control costs by refurbishing aging machinery instead of purchasing new engines.

GE also says it will deliver 80 modernized locomotives previously ordered by Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) and 100 to Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC).

“Modernizations will most likely be a strong portion of our locomotive capital spending for a number of years," a NSC official says.