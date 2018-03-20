FedEx +2.6% as revenue boost, fuel impact drives profit gains

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is up 2.6% postmarket after double-digit revenue growth paced a healthy beat on top and bottom lines in fiscal Q3 earnings.

Revenues grew 10% to $16.5B; operating income ticked up to $1.11B from $1.1B. Operating margin fell to 6.4% from 7.4%.

Net income, meanwhile, grew 63% to $1.02B, excluding a $1.15B reduction in deferred tax liability (on an as-reported basis, net income rose from $562M a year ago to $2.07B for the current quarter).

The company saw higher base rates, increased volume at FedEx Ground and FedEx Freight, and favorable fuel impact.

“Execution of our long-term growth strategies, customer demand for the unique value of our broad portfolio of solutions and healthy growth in the global economy are driving our performance,” says CEO Frederick Smith.

For Q4, it's guiding to adjusted operating income of $1.95B-$2.05B (excluding TNT Express integration expenses). For fiscal 2018, it's guiding to adjusted EPS of $15.00-$15.40 (adjusting for remeasurement of deferred tax liability).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release