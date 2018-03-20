AMD will fix security issues with firmware patches

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) will release a series of firmware patches in the coming weeks to address the recently disclosed security issues.

The processor issues first came to light through a white paper from security firm CTS-Labs, which gave AMD less than a day to respond to the findings.

AMD now acknowledges the problems for the first time but says that an attacker would have to gain administrative access to the system to take advantage of the flaws.

AMD doesn’t expect the patches to impact performance.

Read more about the fixes and the problem at AMD’s blog.

AMD shares closed the day down 2.8% but are now up 1.1% aftermarket.

