Stocks end modestly higher; Facebook, social media stocks slide again

Stocks recovered a small slice of yesterday's big decline ahead of tomorrow's Fed policy directive, although shares of Facebook and other social media companies continued to struggle.

The tech sector finished flat following Monday's selloff and ~75% of S&P 500 tech names ended higher, but Facebook lagged for the second straight session, losing 2.6% following reports that the FTC is investigating whether the company violated a 2011 settlement regarding data privacy when Cambridge Analytica obtained the personal data of 50M users without consent.

Meanwhile, Twitter tumbled 10.4% on reports that Israel is considering sanctions against it for allegedly ignoring requests to remove content that supports terrorism.

The energy sector (+0.9%) topped today's leaderboard, helped by a 2.2% rise in WTI crude futures to $63.42/bbl, hitting a three-week high amid heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran as well as projections for lower production from Venezuela due to the country's ongoing economic crisis.

U.S. Treasury prices fell, pushing yields broadly higher; the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 4 bps to 2.88%, while the two-year yield jumped 5 bps to 2.34%, its highest level since September 2008.