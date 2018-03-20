U.S. crude supply fell 2.74M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 2.74M barrels of crude oil for the week ending March 16, vs. a build of 1.15M last week.

Gasoline reportedly shows a draw of 1.06M barrels and distillates show a draw of 1.92M barrels.

Nymex April crude recently was $63.76/bbl in electronic trading, above today's $63.42 settlement price.

