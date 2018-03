BP's U.S. business will be led by a woman for the first time, as Susan Dio, who currently runs the company's shipping division, will take over as Chairman and President of BP Americas starting May 1.

Dio will replace John Minge, who will chair a study on carbon capture technologies with the National Petroleum Council before retiring in March 2019.

The company has invested ~$100B in the U.S. since 2005, more than any other country, and generates nearly a third of its annual revenue there.