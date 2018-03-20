Enbridge Energy Partners credit rating could 'significantly weaken,' DBRS warns

Canadian credit ratings agency DBRS warns the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's decision that MLPs would no longer be able to recover an income tax allowance in certain pipeline service contracts could “significantly weaken” key credit metrics of Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP).

DBRS also expects the combination of the FERC decision and implications of recent U.S. tax reforms “would eliminate a significant portion of the remaining cushion currently embedded in EEP’s ratings."

EEP already has warned that its 2018 revenues could come in $100M lower than expected while its distributable cash flow would be $60M lower as a result of the change.

RBC Capital says EEP now is “a broken tool,” cutting its price target to US$12 from US$17, and whacks its price target on TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) subsidiary TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) to US$45 from US$66 as roughly half of the company’s agreements will be affected by the FERC’s new tax rules.

Barclays analysts believe Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) and TRP likely will roll up their MLP subsidiaries into the parent corporations.