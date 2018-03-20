Nordstrom -4.8% as company breaks off go-private talks with family

The special board committee at Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) says it's broken off talks with the Nordstrom family over taking the company private.

Shares are down 4.8% after hours.

The committee says it couldn't reach agreement on an acceptable price with the family group, which includes Co-Presidents Blake Nordstrom, Peter Nordstrom, and Erik Nordstrom; President of Stores James Nordstrom; Chairman Emeritus Bruce Nordstrom; and Anne E. Gittinger.

"The Special Committee believes that Nordstrom is well positioned to capitalize on future opportunities to gain market share through its customer strategy, centered on three strategic pillars: providing a differentiated product offering; delivering exceptional services and experiences; and leveraging the strength of its brand," the committee says in its statement.