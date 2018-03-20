AAR -3.6% as revenues miss despite growth

AAR (NYSE:AIR) is 3.6% lower postmarket after its Q3 revenues missed expectations despite double-digit growth.

Net income increased (to $15.5M from $13.7M) thanks in large part to an income tax benefit of $9.8M, vs. a year-ago expense of $7.7M. The company also took a loss of $15.8M from discontinued operations, as it's looking to sell its contractor-owned, contractor-operated (COCO) business.

Sales by segment: Aviation Services, $426.4M (up 11.3%); Expeditionary Services, $29.9M (up 22.5%).

Gross profit by segment: Aviation Services, $71.7M (up 12.5%); Expeditionary Services, $5.9M (up 79%).

Cash flow from operations was $50.3M; new accounts receivable financing contributed $52.3M.

It's affirmed in-line guidance for 2019 of sales of $2.1B-$2.2B (vs. consensus for $2.198B), EPS of $2.50-$2.80 (vs. consensus for $2.71), and EBITDA of $180M-$190M (vs. consensus for $186.9M).

