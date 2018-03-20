Reuters: Newell Brands assets pique interest of former director Franklin

Former Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) director Martin Franklin, who teamed up with Starboard Value to challenge the company, tells Reuters he is considering acquiring some of its assets.

Franklin says he could buy the NWL assets though a blank-check acquisition vehicle called J2 Acquisition Ltd., which raised $1.25B in a public offering in London last year.

Starboard had put forward a 12-member slate to replace NWL’s board but has put its proxy contest on hold following an agreement between NWL and Carl Icahn over the board’s composition.

“If we can help drive value quickly for the company, I’m sure they would welcome it,” Franklin says about his plans to review what may be for sale at NWL. “When the dust settles, we’ll have that conversation with the company and Carl."