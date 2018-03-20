Solar companies shine on optimism over tariff exemptions, panel pricing

Shares of U.S. solar companies enjoyed their best day in nearly a month, headed by a 10% surge in rooftop installer Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR), although theories behind the rally vary.

Garvin Jabusch, chief investment officer at Green Alpha Advisors, cites optimism that some U.S. companies will win exemptions from import tariffs; SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR), whose case for an exclusion is "particularly strong," soared 7.6% in today's trade.

The possibility of lower tariffs would mean lower panel prices, which would be good news for installers such as VSLR and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN), Jabusch says.

Also, an optimistic sales forecast from Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) may have helped lift peers, and CSIQ's strong sales in Latin America, Australia and the Middle East may indicate that trade barriers in the U.S. may be offset by increased revenue elsewhere, Jabusch says.

Other potentially relevant tickers include FSLR, SEDG, ENPH, CAFD, JASO, JKS, RGSE, SOL, YGE, SUNW, DQ

WTFs: TAN, KWT