Zambia slams First Quantum Minerals with $8B tax bill

First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) says Zambia’s tax agency has issued the company an ~$8B bill for unpaid import duties; shares plunged more than 12% to C$18 on the Toronto Stock Exchange today before trading was halted.

First Quantum, which owns two copper mines in Zambia and has a $12B market cap, denies it owes the funds.

The tax assessment would be a “new significant risk for the company,” says Jefferies analyst Christopher LaFemina, as nearly half of First Quantum’s estimated value and ~80% of its estimated 2018 pre-tax earnings come from its Zambian copper assets.