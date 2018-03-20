Delta cancels 500 flights due to winter storm

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) says it's canceling about 500 flights ahead of what it calls the "Four'easter" storm set to hit the East Coast.

That's the fourth nor'easter expected to hit this month, with two systems set to converge, and Delta expects moderate to heavy snow and high winds through much of tomorrow.

The canceled flights are both mainline and Delta Connection routes.

Delta will also fly aircraft away from storm-impacted airports and pre-position crews for quicker resumption once the storm passes.

Customers traveling to, from or through affected cities today and Wednesday are getting winter weather waivers from Delta to make one-time travel changes.