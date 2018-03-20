Tariff retaliation more worrisome than tariffs themselves, Deere CEO says

Deere (NYSE:DE) CEO Sam Allen says he is worried about losing sales because of U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum but is "much more worried" about possible trade retaliation targeting American agricultural products.

"If China no longer buys U.S. soybeans or Mexico no longer buys U.S. corn, that would be really bad for our customers and that would be much more impactful on us," Allen tells Bloomberg.

Any curbs on U.S. export earnings risk stifling a rebound in farmers’ incomes just as signs emerge of a recovery in agricultural commodity prices, Allen says.

As for the metals used to manufacture DE's machines, Allen is concerned about import tariffs because U.S. mills will be able to increase prices significantly, perhaps by ~30% in a short period of time, although it will not be possible to fully assess the cost impact until the U.S. government provides more details on the tax rules to see if countries such as Canada and Mexico are affected.