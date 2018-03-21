EU proposes tax on U.S. tech giants

The European Commission is set to unveil proposals today for a digital tax on U.S. tech giants that could further embitter the trade row pitting the EU against President Trump.

The tax, expected to be about 3% of sales on companies with worldwide annual turnover above €750M, would come alongside a tightening of rules on data privacy.

Previously: Transatlantic trade rift is widening (Mar. 17 2018)

Update: The Commission’s plan has been released and confirmed. It's expected to bring in an estimated €5B for the European Union.