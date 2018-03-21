Amphastar prevails over Momenta and Sandoz in patent case

A Massachusetts district court has ruled in favor of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) in a dispute over U.S. Patent No. 7,575,886 owned by Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA). Novartis' Sandoz unit was also a party in the case.

The court affirmed the July 21, 2017 jury verdict that the patent claims are invalid because they are not enabled and lack a written description. It also determined that Momenta and Sandoz had waived their ability to enforce the patent and were barred from enforcing the patent in connection with Amphastar's testing procedure per a USP method.

The court denied Momenta and Sandoz's motion to dismiss Amphastar's antitrust lawsuit related to the two companies' anticompetitive conduct, allowing Amphastar to file a motion to collect the $100M bond in the patent case and assert treble damages under antitrust law.

