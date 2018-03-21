Smart Sand announces new multi-year take-or-pay contract

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) entered into a multi-year Master Product Purchase Agreement with a large exploration and production company.

“We are excited to have an anchor contracted customer for our new Van Hook transloading terminal located in the Bakken,” stated Charles Young, Smart Sand’s CEO. “We continue to believe that, over the long term, many customers want a sand service company that can not only provide high quality sand, but also offer efficient and cost-effective solutions for delivering that sand to the wellhead. The addition of our unit-train capable Van Hook terminal, along with our new customer relationship, is Smart Sand’s first step in executing its initiative to expand its geographic and product delivery footprint.”

