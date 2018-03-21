EU approves Bayer's takeover of Monsanto

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) wins European Union approval for its takeover of Monsanto (NYSE:MON) after agreeing to sell seeds, pesticides and digital agriculture technology.

Bayer already had reached a deal to sell certain seed and herbicide assets to BASF for €5.9B ($7.2B) and to give it a license to its global digital farming data; it also agreed divest its vegetable seeds business to BASF, but the EU does not include a buyer for the unit.

Bayer and BASF "need to provide further evidence" of BASF’s ability and incentives to build the assets into an important competitor in order for BASF to get approval to buy the package, the EU says.

China and Brazil have given conditional approval to the Bayer-MON deal, which currently is being reviewed by U.S. and Russia antitrust authorities.