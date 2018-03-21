Boston Scientific to acquire NxThera for up to $406M

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) has agreed to acquire privately held NxThera, the developer of a system called Rezūm, a minimally invasive therapy to treat men with symptoms arising from an enlarged prostate (benign prostatic hyperplasia or BPH).

Under the terms of the agreement, BSX will pay $306M upfront and up to an additional $100M in milestones over the next four years.

BSX says the transaction will be immaterial to non-GAAP EPS through 2020 and accretive thereafter. The deal should close next quarter.