Barclays' Jes Staley to meet with new activist shareholder for the first time

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) CEO Jes Staley says he will meet with Sherborne Investors' Edward Bramson for the first time to hear the activist investor's suggestions.
“We look forward to hearing what his thoughts are,” Staley said in an interview on Bloomberg.
Sherborne acquired 5.2% of the voting rights in the British lender, it was disclosed last week.
Though Barclays says they will return dividends to previous levels and may also look at a share buyback program, the stock is down 7% in London over the past 12 months.