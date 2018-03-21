GasLog Partners to buy GasLog Gibraltar vessel for $207M

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) agrees to acquire GasLog Gibraltar from GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) for $207M and to fully repay its $45M unsecured term loan from GLOG.

GasLog Gibraltar is a 174K cm tri-fuel diesel electric liquefied natural gas carrier built in 2016 and operated by GLOG since delivery; the vessel currently is on a long-term time charter with a Royal Dutch Shell subsidiary through October 2023.

GLOP believes the acquisition will be immediately accretive to distributable cash flow per unit and should add $22.4M to EBITDA in the first 12 months after closing.