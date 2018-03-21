Futures pause ahead of Fed decision

Dow & S&P futures are taking a breather ahead of today's Fed meeting, while Nasdaq futures fell 0.3% before the European Commission's tax announcement on U.S. tech giants.

Investors and analysts will be closely scrutinizing Fed Chair Jerome Powell's words about the central bank's thinking, economic growth forecasts and the likely pace of rate increases for the rest of 2018.

Oil is up 1% at $64.16/bbl, gold is 0.2% higher at $1315/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.9%.

