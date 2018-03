Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) initiated with Buy rating and $10 (86% upside) price target at BofA Merrill Lynch.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) initiated with Buy rating and $1.25 (105% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) initiated with Overweight rating and $39 (60% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) resumed with Overweight rating and $110 (25% upside) price target at JPMorgan.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James.

WellCare Group (NYSE:WCG) upgraded to Outperform at Wells Fargo.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) upgraded to Buy with a $60 (51% upside) price target at Needham.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley.

OncoCyte (NYSEMKT:OCX) downgraded to Neutral at Janney.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) price target lowered to $31 (3% upside) from $44 at Mizuho citing lack of near-term catalysts.