PPDAI Group announces up to $60M share repurchase program

The board of directors of PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) approved a share repurchase program to repurchase its own Class A ordinary shares in the form of American depositary shares with an aggregate value of up to $60M during the next twelve-month period.

Mr. Jun Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PPDAI, said, "The Board's authorization of a share repurchase program reflects our continued efforts to maximize shareholders value, and we are proud that our strong cash generating ability allows us to hold true to our commitment. With the enormous demand driven by the rapid transformation of China's economy and our leadership position in the market, we remain confident in the health and long-term outlook of the Company."

Press Release