UK factory orders gauge falls to five-month low in March

British factory orders book balance fell to +4 in March, following +10 in February, however, data remains well above the long-run average of -14

"Robust global growth and the low pound have gifted UK manufacturers a strong first quarter in 2018," CBI economist Anna Leach said.

"Confidence among manufacturers will have been given an additional boost by the agreement of a transition deal, giving them the confidence to continue investing and planning for growth," she said.

Source: Investing.com

