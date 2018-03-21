Tesla investors vote on Musk pay plan

Proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis have urged investors to vote against Elon Musk's compensation package today, while large shareholders Baillie Gifford & Co. and T. Rowe Price have signaled they're likely to support it.

The grant will award him $2.6B in stock options divided into 12 tranches that Musk can vest as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) hits key performance milestones over the next decade. He will receive no other compensation for his work at the company.

Votes will be cast at a special shareholder meeting at 9 a.m. in Fremont, CA.

The board will need support from investors holding a majority of the shares, not counting those owned by Musk and his brother Kimbal, who's a Tesla director.

