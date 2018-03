Winnebago beats estimates in Q2

Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) reports revenue rose 26.4% in Q2, due to strong Towable segment growth.

Motorized revenue up 1.5% to $202M.

Towable revenue expanded 55.2% to $266.4M.

Gross margin improved 110 bps to 14.4% driven by the continuation of accelerated growth in the Towable segment.

Operating margin rate slipped 20 bps to 7.5%.

Total motor homes deliveries +4.9% Y/Y to 2,210.

Total towable deliveries +56.7% Y/Y to 8,481.

Dealer inventory: Motorized -4.8% to 4,827; Towables +70.7% to 15,728.

The company expects FY2018 tax rate to be ~29%.