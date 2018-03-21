UK Unemployment Rate 4.3%, Wage Growth Picks Up

The UK wage growth picked up and the jobless rate unexpectedly dropped, propelling Bank of England to raise interest rates in the coming months.

The report followed annual inflation that slowed in February reflecting the shrinking gap between wages and inflation indicating that the cost of living squeeze in UK households may be coming to an end.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.3%, below the consensus forecast of 4.4%.

The number of people in employment rose by 168,000 in the three months to February, while the claimant count rose by 9,200.

Source: Investing.com