Indonesia expects Freeport sale bank financing soon

Indonesia’s state mining holding company expects to reach an agreement soon on bank financing to buy a controlling stake in the local unit of Freeport McMoran (NYSE:FCX), says the group's chief executive.

FCX and the Indonesian government have agreed in principle that the U.S. company would divest 51% of its local unit with funding provided by PT Inalum to purchase the rights to the Grasberg copper mine.

The government, through Inalum, plans to buy the stake at “a reasonable price,” including the purchase of Rio Tinto’s (NYSE:RIO) 40% interest in the mine and converting it into shares, the exec says, while denying a report that Inalum had offered $550M for Rio’s interest.