Coty to offer senior unsecured notes

Coty (NYSE:COTY) intends to offer senior unsecured notes in four series, aggregate principal amount up to $2B.

The interest rates and other key terms of the offering will be determined at the time of pricing.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with borrowings under a credit agreement to repay in full and refinance the indebtedness outstanding under Coty’s existing credit facilities, plus accrued interest, related premiums, fees and expenses in connection therewith. Any remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Press Release