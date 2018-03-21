Philip Morris to make only smoke-free products at Greek cigarette factory

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) says it has ceased all cigarette production at its factory of its Greek affiliate Papastratos and will now exclusively produce HEETS, the tobacco units used with the company's most advanced smoke-free product.

The news follows the company's €300M investment, including the construction of three new buildings and the replacement of cigarette production lines with high-tech facilities capable of producing 10K smoke-free tobacco units per minute.

The facility is PM's second to convert to fully manufacturing smoke-free products, along with its plant near Bologna, Italy; PM also has announced plans to either fully or partially transform cigarette factories in Korea, Romania and Russia.