New iPhone X could cost Apple 10% less; Iovine stepping back from Music

The lower-cost iPhone X rumored for fall could cost Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) 10% less than the original, according to DigiTimes.

The current iPhone X is estimated to cost Apple $400 to make while the next 5.8-in. version could save $40 per device because the manufacturing facilities are already in place.

The iPhone X carries a high price tag, and had a later launch date, due to production issues with the OLED screens and Face ID system.

Note that Apple’s savings won’t necessarily translate to consumers, but analysts have said the X sold poorly due to its high price tag, so some discount seems likely.

Less Music: After denying he was leaving Apple Music, a WSJ report says Jimmy Iovine will instead step back from daily involvement in the business.

Sources say Iovine will step back in August.

Apple shares are down 0.12% premarket.

Previously: Billboard: Jimmy Iovine leaving Apple Music in August (Jan. 5)

Previously: Bloomberg: Apple releasing three iPhones this fall (Feb. 26)

Update: DigiTimes iPhone X report confirmed the three planned models that will include the updated X, a 6.45-in. OLED phablet, and an LCD model. Universal Display (OLED +1.6% ) shares are moving on the fact that Apple isn't abandoning OLED.