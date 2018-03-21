Pandora to buy ad-tech firm AdsWizz for $145M; shares +1.5%

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) is buying AdsWizz, a digital audio ad-tech company, for $145M.

At least half of that will be in cash, with the remainder in some combination of cash and stock.

Pandora shares are up 1.5% premarket.

AdsWizz will become a subsidiary of Pandora, keeping Alexis van de Wyer as CEO.

The combined offering will create the largest digital audio advertising ecosystem in the world, Pandora says, making it easier for publishers to monetize their inventory and for advertisers to buy and measure campaigns.

The deal's expected to close in the second quarter.