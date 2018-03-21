FedEx ticks lower despite upbeat results but analysts sing praises

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) -0.5% premarket despite posting better than expected FQ3 results and upbeat guidance, leaving the stock below its 50-day moving average of $253.80, but analysts pile in with praise for the company.

Stifel upgrades shares to Buy and raises its price target to $295 from $284, citing the company's "general earnings trajectory" following Q3 results.

Citi maintains its Buy rating, noting that FDX plans to cut $100M from FY 2018's Ground budget, suggesting 2019 will be in-line with $5.8B capex, and that Ground margins improved 110 bps Y/Y and are expected to improve 100-150 bps Y/Y in FQ4; CIti believes "the tide is now turning."

Also, KeyBanc ups its price target to $290 from $275 and continues to view FDX as positioned to benefit from both favorable macroeconomic freight demand and secular supply-chain shifts.

Stephens keeps its Overweight rating and $306 price target, saying that while there were "a lot of moving pieces," the company's Q4 outlook is "encouraging" and that FedEx Ground margins appear to have turned a corner, as concerns of a material capex step-up in FY 2019 "appear unfounded."