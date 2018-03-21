MHRA grants UK patients early access to Akcea Therapeutics' Volanesorsen for FCS

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) announces that volanesorsen has been granted a positive scientific opinion through the Early Access to Medicines Scheme (EAMS) by the UK'sMedicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), for the treatment of familial chylomicronaemia syndrome (FCS), a rare genetic lipid disorder.

This decision will enable patients to access volanesorsen before the European Commission makes a formal decision for its use in Europe.

FCS is a severe, rare disorder characterised by extremely high levels of triglycerides, daily symptoms such as abdominal pain, and the risk of recurrent, potentially fatal, acute pancreatitis.