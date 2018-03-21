Stocks start flat as investors await Fed move

Stocks are off to a flat open ahead of the Fed's release of its latest policy directive at 2 p.m. ET today; Dow and S&P -0.1% , Nasdaq flat.

The market is all but certain of a 25 bps hike in the Fed funds target range to 1.50%-1.75%, so attention with focus on projections for economic growth and interest rates, and if the Fed thinks it will raise rates three or four times this year.

European markets are lower, with Germany's DAX -0.3% , U.K.'s FTSE -0.4% and France's CAC -0.5% ; in Asia, China's Shanghai Composite ended -0.3% while Japan's Nikkei was closed.

In U.S. corporate news, General Mills -9.6% after issuing below-consensus profit guidance for FY 2018.

Among S&P sectors, energy ( +0.8% ) shows relative early strength while consumer staples ( -0.6% ) exhibits relative weakness.

U.S. Treasury prices extend yesterday's losses, pushing yields higher across the curve; the benchmark 10-year yield is up 2 bps to 2.90% while the Fed-sensitive two-year yield also is 2 bps higher at 2.36%, marking a nine-year high.

U.S. WTI crude futures +1.3% at $64.39/bbl, hovering near a six-week high.

Still ahead: existing home sales