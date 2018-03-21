FDA OKs Sun Pharma's Ilumya for plaque psoriasis

The FDA approves Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' (OTCPK:SMPQY) ILUMYA (tildrakizumab-asmn) for the treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

ILUMYA, administered via subcutaneous injection of 100 mg every 12 weeks, selectively binds to the p19 subunit of IL-23 which inhibits the release of pro-inflammatory proteins.

Merck (MRK -0.2% ) is eligible to receive milestone payments and royalties on net sales of ILUMYA under a 2014 license agreement.