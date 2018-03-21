Tencent profit nearly doubles on year after IPOs

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF) plans to use its better than expected quarterly profit on investments in the Weixin Pay video service, cloud services, and AI.

The company’s net profit for the December quarter nearly doubled on the year to $3.29B. Revenue jumped 51% on the year, but that was weaker than estimates. The miss was due to lower mobile gaming revenue.

Profits boomed thanks to a string of successful IPOs including Yixin, Sogou, and Netmarble.

Tencent Music remains an IPO candidate. Tencent has no other spin-off plans at the moment.

Previously: Tencent Holding reports Q4 results (March 21)