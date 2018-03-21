Pareteum +7.7% on $15M deal with African MVNO

Pareteum (NYSEMKT:TEUM) is up 7.7% and closed in on its 52-week high today after its latest contract win, a $15M service contract with an African mobile virtual network operator.

The five-year deal calls for Pareteum to provide managed service platform services to the multi-country MVNO, which will offer digital apps (including blockchain-based digital wallets), data services and traditional mobile services.

Pareteum will be paid on a monthly recurring revenue basis based on the number of connections, with additional fees coming for other solutions as activated.